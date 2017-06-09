MPD impacts local kids with bike safety program

The Memphis Police Department is working to make sure children across the area are staying safe on their bikes this summer by providing a bike safety and awareness program called "Ride Outside the Box." Officer Tommie Jones, alongside about 20 students, took to Overton Park on Thursday for their first group bike ride.

Students spent their mornings the past four days learning about bike and pedestrian safety with other MPD officers through the Community Outreach Program. As the program continues throughout the summer they will bike the Green Line into Shelby Farms in July.

Free bikes will be awarded to the children if they complete the program along with classes on conflict resolution, peer pressure, gangs and gun awareness, pedestrian safety, civic obligation and community service. Walmart donates these bikes, which Jones then repairs. He earned the title "Bike Man" in the Frayser community as he spends a lot of his spare time fixing bikes for children in the area.

