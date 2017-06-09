FedEx St. Jude Classic Round 2: Leaderboard has different look than Thurs

Round 2 of the FedEx St. Jude Classic hit the green at TPC Southwind on Friday.

The leaderboard looks a lot different than what it showed Thursday.

Round 1 last night ended with Matt Every, Scott Brown, Stewart Cink, and rookie Sebastian Munoz tied for first.

Cink and Every are still in the top 5.

But, it's Munoz, Chez Reavie, and Charl Schwartzel in possession of first place currently with a total score of 131.

Cink finished the day in sole possession of 4th place, going 2 under with a total score of 132.

Matt Every was even on the day, tied for 6th place with a total score of 134.

"You know, I had a great day today. Whenever you can go around this golf course with no bogeys you've really accomplished something and you know - made a few birdies and then was fortunate to eagle there on 16 and yea - it was just a really solid day," Reavie said.

Munoz said he thinks being a rookie is a benefit for him.

"I feel like being a rookie kind of takes a little pressure off of you," Munoz said. "Maybe puts a little more on the other guys that don't want a rookie beating. You know like...get beat so, I'm just feeling good and I'm just gonna bring the same sensations this upcoming days."

As for the bigger names at the Classic, Rickie Fowler had a disappointing first round Thursday and he didn't do enough to bounce back Friday. He missed the cut for the weekend.

He finished with a score of 144.

Adam Scott is in the same group as Fowler. He had a tough day Thursday, but he came back to go 6 under Friday. He's tied for 11th with a score of 135.

Phil Mickelson was 3 under Friday, tied for 16th with a score of 136.

