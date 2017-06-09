Cheers! Saturday is National Iced Tea Day

Nothing says summertime in the Mid-South like a big glass of iced tea (especially if it's in a mason jar.)

If you're looking for an excuse to kick back and have yourself a glass, you're in luck - Saturday, June 10 is National Iced Tea Day.

While the holiday's origins are unknown, it's no secret that many Americans love iced tea. According to the official website, Americans drank more than 80 billion servings of tea in 2014 alone. That's more than 3.60 billion gallons!

Additionally, about 85 percent of tea consumed in America is iced, while our British neighbors like it hot.

Here's another fun fact for you: iced tea got a popularity boost during the Prohibition Era and was a delicious alternative to alcohol for many Americans.

What's your favorite way to drink iced tea? Cast your vote in the poll attached to this story.

For recipes, trivia, and more visit the National Iced Tea Day website.

