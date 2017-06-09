Summer program aims to keep teens entertained, off the streets

A summer program is hoping to keep Memphis teens entertained and off the streets.

Bouncy houses, basketball, and all different types of activities attracted a large turnout at the Ed Rice Community Center on Friday.

It's part of the city's 'Gun Down Safe Summer' at community centers to provide a fun atmosphere for the whole family.

"We have a community of people who may not have things to do, may not have food on the table, so this provides an opportunity to come somewhere as a family and not just sit around, actually do things," one resident said.

This is the sixth year for the program.

The program runs Friday and Saturday nights through July 29.

