3 sought in car repair shop arsons

Surveillance footage shows two people get out of a car to set the fire, while a third person stayed inside. (Source: Memphis Fire Department)

Investigators are searching for three people they believe are responsible for two fires that were set at a car repair shop.

Three vehicles were intentionally set on fire last Monday, May 29. A a second fire was set Thursday morning, damaging two more vehicles.

Surveillance footage shows two people get out of a car to set the fires at AAMCO Transmission Total Car Care. A third person stayed inside the vehicle.

In all, five cars have been burned causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Anyone with information about the people in this video should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.