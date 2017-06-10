Uber passengers want encore ride in karaoke car

As more and more people discover the convenience of ride sharing, the more competitive the industry becomes for the drivers.

If you happen to call for a ride in Little Rock, you'll be in for a treat if Chary picks you up.

"People love to sing," he said.

That's why Chary decided to outfit his ride with a karaoke machine.

"They take it [the microphone], they turn it on," he explained. "To make it even more fun, I put some more lights in my car and they really like it."

Chary said the karaoke machine, bottled water, car charges, and cologne spray help him stand out from other drivers. With hundreds of thousands of songs to choose from, Chary said his tricked-out Uber leaves riders wanting to come back for an encore.

"They want to keep being in the same car again and again," he said.

So, his Amazon karaoke machine investment appears to be doing the trick.

For more information about Chary's karaoke Uber setup, visit his Facebook page.

