Uber passengers want encore ride in karaoke car

A Memphis man has been indicted on reckless vehicular homicide charges following a one-car crash last year. Travis Brownlee, 28, was also indicted on charges of driving with a suspended license during the crash.More >>
Investigators are searching for three people they believe are responsible for two fires that were set at a car repair shop.More >>
Nothing says summertime in the Mid-South like a big glass of iced tea (especially if it's in a mason jar.)
If you're looking for an excuse to kick back and have yourself a glass, you're in luck! Saturday, June 10 is National Iced Tea Day.More >>
A summer program is hoping to keep Memphis teens entertained and off the streets.More >>
Neighbors in Cooper-Young and Harbor Town said two women are trolling their neighborhoods stealing ferns and furniture.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>
