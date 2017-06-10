Woman critically injured when hit by SUV

A woman was critically injured early Saturday morning when she was hit by an SUV.

The woman was walking on Jackson Avenue, east of Hollywood Street just after midnight when she was hit by a Nissan Rogue.

The driver, who remained on the scene, told Memphis police officers that the woman "just appeared in the roadway."

The woman was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

