Spaghetti, meatballs recalled by company that produces for Chef Boyardee, Libby's brands

A company that produces thousands of pounds of spaghetti and meatball products, including those used in popular brands like Chef Boyardee and Libby's, issued a recall due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Conagra Brands, Inc. recalled an estimated 700,125 pounds of food due to the products containing milk, a known allergen not declared on the product label.

The spaghetti and meatball products involved in the recall were produced on January 5, 2017 and January 12, 2017.

131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs made with pork, chicken, and beef in tomato sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s spaghetti and meatballs made with pork, chicken, and beef in tomato sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top spaghetti and meatballs made with pork, chicken, and beef in tomato sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold spaghetti and meatballs made with pork, chicken, and beef in tomato sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential Everyday spaghetti and meatballs made with pork, chicken, and beef in tomato sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef Boyardee mini pasta shells and meatballs made with pork, chicken, and beef in tomato sauce" on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

The recalled products have establishment number "EST. 794M" printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to warehouses nationwide for distribution.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported due to the allergens that were included in these products.

If you purchased these products, throw them away or return them to the store from which you bought them.

