Tyson recalls millions of pounds of breaded chicken

Tyson Foods recalled millions of pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

About 2,485,374 pounds of chicken was produced with milk, a known allergen, that was not declared on the product label. The following products involved in the recall were packaged between August 17, 2016 and January 14, 2017.

31.86-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, whole grain strip-shaped chicken pattie fritters-cn” with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

31.05-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, whole grain chicken pattie fritters-cn” with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, whole grain breaded chicken patties-cn" with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, whole grain chunk-shaped breaded chicken patties-cn” with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

20.0-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, breaded chicken patties-cn” with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

32.81-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, whole grain golden crispy chicken chunk fritters-cn, chunk-shaped chicken pattie fritters” with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “Spare Time fully cooked breaded chicken patties” with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “Spare Time fully cooked chicken pattie fritters” with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.

The items were shipped for institutional use nationwide, including at schools.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported as a result of the allergen being used in the chicken products. If you're concerned about the allergen, throw the products away or return them to the store from which you bought them.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.