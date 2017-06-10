Congress introduces act to prevent child hot car deaths

Congress hopes to end child hot car deaths by requiring automakers to install warning systems in new cars.

Lawmakers introduced the Hot Cars Act, which would require car manufacturers to equip vehicles with a system that alerts the driver if the car is turned off while a passenger is still in the back seat.

Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore supports the bill. He represented Joshua Blount of Grenada last May when Blount accidentally left his 8-month-old daughter in a hot car.

Moore said the same thing nearly happened to his own daughter.

“I was on my way to the daycare to drop her off and went to my office in Grenada to start working and the alarm went off because if you move in the inside of that car it's going off and so it saved a life,” Moore said.

KidsandCars.org reports that 800 children have died of heat strokes in vehicles in the United States since 1990.

