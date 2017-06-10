Congress introduces act to prevent child hot car deaths - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Congress introduces act to prevent child hot car deaths

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: KidsandCars.org) (Source: KidsandCars.org)
(WMC) -

Congress hopes to end child hot car deaths by requiring automakers to install warning systems in new cars. 

Lawmakers introduced the Hot Cars Act, which would require car manufacturers to equip vehicles with a system that alerts the driver if the car is turned off while a passenger is still in the back seat. 

Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore supports the bill. He represented Joshua Blount of Grenada last May when Blount accidentally left his 8-month-old daughter in a hot car. 

Moore said the same thing nearly happened to his own daughter. 

“I was on my way to the daycare to drop her off and went to my office in Grenada to start working and the alarm went off because if you move in the inside of that car it's going off and so it saved a life,” Moore said. 

KidsandCars.org reports that 800 children have died of heat strokes in vehicles in the United States since 1990.

To learn more about the Hot Cars Act, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • 125 men get new start after graduating from Manhood University

    125 men get new start after graduating from Manhood University

    Saturday, June 10 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-06-10 23:07:56 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    More than 100 Memphis men received a degree for a new start in their lives on Saturday. Memphis' Manhood University graduated 125 students from its five-week course. 

    More >>

    More than 100 Memphis men received a degree for a new start in their lives on Saturday. Memphis' Manhood University graduated 125 students from its five-week course. 

    More >>

  • MABJ journalists hope to inspire youth at panel

    MABJ journalists hope to inspire youth at panel

    Saturday, June 10 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-10 23:06:37 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    African American journalists gathered to inspire a new generation of truth seekers and reporters across the nation.   

    More >>

    African American journalists gathered to inspire a new generation of truth seekers and reporters across the nation.   

    More >>

  • Woman critically injured when hit by SUV

    Woman critically injured when hit by SUV

    Saturday, June 10 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-06-10 23:03:49 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)
    A 59-year-old woman was critically injured early Saturday morning when she was hit by an SUV. The woman was walking on Jackson Avenue, east of Hollywood Street just after midnight when she was hit by a Nissan Rogue.  The driver, who remained on the scene, told Memphis police officers that the woman "just appeared in the roadway." The woman was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was not injured.  No charges have been fi...More >>
    A 59-year-old woman was critically injured early Saturday morning when she was hit by an SUV. The woman was walking on Jackson Avenue, east of Hollywood Street just after midnight when she was hit by a Nissan Rogue.  The driver, who remained on the scene, told Memphis police officers that the woman "just appeared in the roadway." The woman was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was not injured.  No charges have been fi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly