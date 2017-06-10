Congress introduces act to prevent child hot car deaths

More than 100 Memphis men received a degree for a new start in their lives on Saturday. Memphis' Manhood University graduated 125 students from its five-week course.More >>
More than 100 Memphis men received a degree for a new start in their lives on Saturday. Memphis' Manhood University graduated 125 students from its five-week course.More >>
African American journalists gathered to inspire a new generation of truth seekers and reporters across the nation.More >>
African American journalists gathered to inspire a new generation of truth seekers and reporters across the nation.More >>
Congress hopes to end child hot car deaths by requiring automakers to install warning systems in new cars.More >>
Congress hopes to end child hot car deaths by requiring automakers to install warning systems in new cars.More >>
As more and more people discover the convenience of ride sharing, the more competitive the industry becomes for the drivers.More >>
As more and more people discover the convenience of ride sharing, the more competitive the industry becomes for the drivers.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
The Concord mother of three was snorkeling in the Bahamas last week when a shark latched onto her arm and didn't let go.More >>
The Concord mother of three was snorkeling in the Bahamas last week when a shark latched onto her arm and didn't let go.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>