125 men get new start after graduating from Manhood University

More than 100 Memphis men received a degree for a new start in their lives on Saturday.

Memphis' Manhood University graduated 125 students from its five-week course.

The program is an effort by the mayor's office and the Office of Community Affairs to mentor young men between the ages of 16 and 29.

Organizers said the program turns hope into reality for many of the participants...

“If you could see the looks on these guys’ faces, they're excited because they have some hope and many of them have had no hope,” said Director Ken Moody with the Office of Community Affairs.

“A lot of these young men need an opportunity, they need some guidance, that's one thing we need in this city and it's just an honor to be here today,” said graduate Justin Kerney.

“I think it's a second chance for me, a chance to get a do-over and a fresh start on life,” said graduate Brandon Rayner.

Multiple churches also participated in the initiative, which allows graduates to have their records expunged.

