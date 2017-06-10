1 killed in car crash at I-240 and Lamar Ave. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 killed in car crash at I-240 and Lamar Ave.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person has died after an accident on I-240 eastbound near the Lamar Avenue exit Saturday afternoon.

Police said one person was trapped inside the vehicle, which caught on fire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A juvenile was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. 

No further information is available at this time.

