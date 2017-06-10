Accident backs up traffic eastbound at I-240, Lamar

First responders are on the scene of an accident on I-240 eastbound near the Lamar Avenue exit.More >>
First responders are on the scene of an accident on I-240 eastbound near the Lamar Avenue exit.More >>
More than 100 Memphis men received a degree for a new start in their lives on Saturday. Memphis' Manhood University graduated 125 students from its five-week course.More >>
More than 100 Memphis men received a degree for a new start in their lives on Saturday. Memphis' Manhood University graduated 125 students from its five-week course.More >>
African American journalists gathered to inspire a new generation of truth seekers and reporters across the nation.More >>
African American journalists gathered to inspire a new generation of truth seekers and reporters across the nation.More >>
Congress hopes to end child hot car deaths by requiring automakers to install warning systems in new cars.More >>
Congress hopes to end child hot car deaths by requiring automakers to install warning systems in new cars.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized after responding to the scene of an explosion at a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized after responding to the scene of an explosion at a home Saturday afternoon.More >>