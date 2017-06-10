Accident backs up traffic eastbound at I-240, Lamar - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Accident backs up traffic eastbound at I-240, Lamar

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

First responders are on the scene of an accident on I-240 eastbound near the Lamar Avenue exit. 

Information is still limited at this time, but our crew on the scene reports the far right lane is blocked. The left two lanes are still open. 

Traffic is backed up, and if you need to travel in that area you'll want to find an alternate route. 

