Memphis legends remember Adam West

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Dave Brown / WMC Action News 5) (Source: Dave Brown / WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two Memphis legends are paying tribute to the late, great Adam West.

WMC Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown and WWE legendary commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler shared photos of West being interviewed in his Batman character by Brown in 1973.

Lawler crashed the exchange dressed as "SuperKing."

West, who starred as Gotham's protector during the beloved 1960's TV series, passed away Friday night at age 88 after battling leukemia.

Watch the classic interview below: 

