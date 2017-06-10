Memphis legends remember Adam West

Two Memphis legends are paying tribute to the late, great Adam West.

WMC Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown and WWE legendary commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler shared photos of West being interviewed in his Batman character by Brown in 1973.

Lawler crashed the exchange dressed as "SuperKing."

Sorry to hear of the passing of Batman Adam West. He was 88. This 1973 interview was one of my most memorable. pic.twitter.com/lXKjtIl7gc — Dave Brown (@davebrown5555) June 10, 2017

West, who starred as Gotham's protector during the beloved 1960's TV series, passed away Friday night at age 88 after battling leukemia.

Watch the classic interview below:

RIP Adam West. Enjoy this epic 1976 promo from Memphis when Batman meets a heel Superking @JerryLawler https://t.co/08dHRw3RPE — Old Wrestling Pics (@OldWrestlingPic) June 10, 2017

