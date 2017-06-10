Hundreds turn out for 21st annual Gibson Guitar 5K

Thousands of exercise enthusiasts gathered on Beale Street for a good cause.

WMC’s Joe Birch sent the runners off for the annual Gibson's 5K on Saturday night for the 21st consecutive year, which he helped co-found.

The event focuses on good food, fun, nd fitness but also serves a much greater purpose, raising money for the St. Patrick Community.

“I like it because it's a lot of people, you're on Beale Street, you're on Riverside Drive, then that tough part at the end, up that hill,” said runner John Tyler.

Two Gibson guitars were also auctioned off at the Gibson-Memphis rooftop post-race party.

A big congratulations to everyone who ran in the race!

