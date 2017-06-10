Fundraiser helps families in need of organ transplants

A Shelby County family is using their son's passion for classic cars to inspire greater awareness for a difficult struggle for families.

Little Daniel Brooks received a double lung transplant several years ago.

Even though he later passed away at the age of 7, his family never forgot the struggle to pay for that transplant and the medication.

His mom said the fundraiser and car show in Arlington combined Daniel's first love, cars, with the ability to help out other families facing similar struggles.

This is the seventh year the event has been held.

