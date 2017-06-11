Tropical weather pattern to move into the Mid-South

It'll feel more like Florida and the Tropics in the Mid-South over the next few days.

Strong high pressure has kept us dry and mostly sunny for the last week, but that high is just about to head east, opening up the Gulf of Mexico and helping to transport moisture up in this direction.



This means you'll notice some big changes in the weather picture this week.

First and foremost, get ready to sweat! With an amplified ridge well to our north, winds will continue to be out of the south this week. This time of year that is a very warm and very humid wind. Highs throughout the week and into next weekend will be within a degree or so on either side of 90, and humidity levels will be high. Starting tomorrow, the heat index will easily be 92-96!



Next, with all that available moisture comes a chance of thunderstorms. Much like the Tropics, we'll start each day out quiet and calm and see clouds build by the afternoon. By the afternoon and evening hours, scattered thunderstorms will pop-up over the Mid-South. We're calling for a 30-40 percent chance each day. While severe weather is not likely in this scenario, areas of heavy downpours are certainly possible.



Expect this pattern to stay with us for quite some time. It'll be a good idea to keep our FREE WMC Action News 5 weather app handy, so you can track the storms along with us each and every afternoon. Android users can download the app here; Apple users can download it here.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

