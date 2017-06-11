16-year-old found safe after going missing for more than a week

A Memphis teen, who was missing for a week, has been found safe.

Memphis Police Department canceled the City Watch Alert for Tai'yanna Strong on Tuesday. The alert was issued Sunday, a week after she went missing.

Details surrounding where and how Strong was located have not been released.

Sunday, Strong's parents were desperate for her to come home.

“In my mind, she is where I don't want her to be and that's in some type of danger,” said her father Alvin Strong.



A video from a Memphis Walmart showed the missing teen leaving the store with another man who appears to be in his late teens or early 20's. Strong appeared injured in the video.

Strong was grounded for the last several weeks by her parents and left her home June 4 at around 5 a.m.

Investigators said she was possibly seen Friday morning (June 9) at the Walmart on Whitten Road. She left the store with a man in his late teens or early 20s. Strong reportedly looked nervous and had a deep scratch on her neck.

“She went to the room,” Alvin said. “She opened the door. I am sitting right here playing Xbox. She come out the room with a look on her face like my child is dead or something.”



For the last week, her family has searched for Strong, taking to social media to spread the word.



“I just told everybody share, share, share,” Alvin said. “I need all my Facebook friends and family to be attentive and looking out.”

