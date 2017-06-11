Missing teen possibly in danger, last seen at Walmart looking 'nervous'

A Memphis teen, who has been missing for a week, could be in danger or being held against her will, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD issued a City Watch Alert for Tai'yanna Strong.

Strong left her home June 4 at around 5 a.m.

Investigators said she was possibly seen Friday morning (June 9) at the Walmart on Whitten Road. She left the store with a man in his late teens, early 20s. Strong reportedly looked nervous and had a deep scratch on her neck.

Strong stands 5'8'' weighing around 130 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and medium complexion. She was seen in the company of a young man standing 5'10'' with a muscular build. He was clean shaven and had a curly fade.

The two were seen leaving the Walmart in a gray or black vehicle with tinted windows and chrome rims.

Memphis Police Department asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Strong to contact the department at 901-545-2677.

