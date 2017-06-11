Former Ripley police officer sentenced to 4 years probation for misconduct, drug offenses

A former Ripley police officer received a sentence of four years supervised probation for multiple felony counts of official misconduct and drug offenses.

Stephen Michael Kirkpatrick was working as a Ripley police officer when he was identified as a suspect in an undercover drug investigation. He wasn't originally the intended target during the investigation, however, over time he was developed as a suspect and charged.

On Thursday, Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to two counts of official misconduct, 13 counts of cocaine possession, one count of methamphetamine possession, one count of marijuana possession, and one count of misuse of official information.

The original sentence handed down by the judge was suspended by the court and Kirkpatrick was placed on supervised probation. He will be ordered to pay multiple fines totaling $1,500, plus court costs.

As a convicted felon, Kirkpatrick will no longer be able to own or possess a handgun or be employed as a police officer.

