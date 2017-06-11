$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Memphis

A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Memphis. Two $50,000 winners were also sold in Nashville and Jonesborough.

The three winning tickets matched 4 of the 5 white numbers, plus the Powerball.

The Memphis winner chose the "power play" option, which multiplied the base prize of $50,000 by the "power play" number, which was two.

The prizes have not yet been claimed. More information about the winners should become available as soon as they claim their prizes.

The winning numbers were 20, 26, 32, 38, 58, and a Powerball of 3.

