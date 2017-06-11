Ole Miss sophomore holds his own at FedEx St. Jude Classic

An Ole Miss golfer is holding his own at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis this weekend.

Braden Thornberry, an Ole Miss sophomore, from Olive Branch, Mississippi, is currently three under for the day and ranked in the top 20 on the leaderboard.

Thornberry also won the NCAA Arnold Palmer Individual National Championship, leading the nation in stroke average at 69.57.

Just four days ago, the 20-year-old was named the 2017 Fred Haskins Award winner, which makes him the top collegiate golfer of the year.

“It is an honor to win the Haskins Award,” Thornberry said in a written statement. “It validates all of the hard work that I have put in with my teammates. We are changing the culture of the Ole Miss Golf program and are headed in the right direction. I can't thank Coach (Chris) Malloy and Coach (Kyle) Ellis enough for what they have done for me this year. It is an unbelievable feeling knowing my name will be alongside greats like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. This makes me even more excited for next season!”

Watch Braden Thornberry play in the FedEx St. Jude Classic to find out where he places in his first PGA Tour event.

