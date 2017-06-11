Ole Miss sophomore ties for 4th at FedEx St. Jude Classic

A semi-truck fire is causing traffic to back up on I-40 in Arkansas between Forrest City and West Memphis.More >>
An Ole Miss golfer held his own at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis this weekend. Braden Thornberry from Olive Branch, Mississippi tied for fourth Sunday.More >>
A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.More >>
A late night party in Memphis turned violent after an altercation sparks a hail of gunfire.More >>
Multiple witnesses went the extra mile to help save complete strangers after a fiery crash on I-240 near Lamar Avenue on Saturday night.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
