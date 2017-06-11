Ole Miss sophomore ties for 4th at FedEx St. Jude Classic

An Ole Miss golfer held his own at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis this weekend.

Braden Thornberry from Olive Branch, Mississippi worked his way up the leaderboard all week. He posted his best round yet going five under 65 Sunday, to finish tied for fourth.

Pro golfer Daniel Berger ended up winning his second straight title at this year's event.

Thornberry, an Ole Miss sophomore, also won the NCAA Arnold Palmer Individual National Championship, leading the nation in stroke average at 69.57.

Just four days ago, the 20-year-old was named the 2017 Fred Haskins Award winner, which makes him the top collegiate golfer of the year.

“It is an honor to win the Haskins Award,” Thornberry said in a written statement. “It validates all of the hard work that I have put in with my teammates. We are changing the culture of the Ole Miss Golf program and are headed in the right direction. I can't thank Coach (Chris) Malloy and Coach (Kyle) Ellis enough for what they have done for me this year. It is an unbelievable feeling knowing my name will be alongside greats like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. This makes me even more excited for next season!”

