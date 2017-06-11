Former firefighter, bystanders work to save victims of fiery crash

Multiple witnesses went the extra mile to help save complete strangers after a fiery crash on I-240 near Lamar Avenue on Saturday night.

Investigators said 32-year-old Latashia "Tasha" Taylor was the front seat passenger and was killed in the crash. They said the male driver somehow ran off the road, hitting a fence and a tree before the car caught fire.

The male driver is still in critical condition, and a 2-year-old boy who was in the backseat is expected to be OK.

Tommie Johnson saw the car catch fire and pulled over, grabbing his ax to bust the car's windows and hoping to save the people inside.

“Didn't think of nothing to do but to go in and do all I can do,” Johnson said.

As a former Oakland City firefighter, Johnson said he knew he had to do something when he came across the fiery car crash.

“The tree was already in here, the dash was already on her, she was up in there, he was unconscious, the baby was in the back hollering,” Johnson said.

He said he and several bystanders pulled the male driver and the 2-year-old boy from the burning car before first responders showed up. Police said witnesses drove them to the hospital.

“When I come around to proceed around to get to the young lady, it was too late, she was already gone,” Johnson said.

That's when he said the car went up in flames. Police said Taylor died on scene. Friends said she was a working mother and loved her family.

“I want to give my condolences to the family that I tried my all to do,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he wishes he could've done more to save Taylor, but for now, he's praying for a speedy recovery for the driver and the 2-year old boy he helped.

“I thought about my child, that could have been my child,” Johnson said.

At last check, the male driver is still in critical condition and the 2-year old boy is in non-critical condition. Police said no charges have been filed.

