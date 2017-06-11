Former firefighter, bystanders work to save victims of fiery crash

A former Ripley police officer received a sentence of four years supervised probation for multiple felony counts of official misconduct and drug offenses.More >>
A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Memphis. Two $50,000 winners were also sold in Nashville and Jonesborough.More >>
An Ole Miss golfer is holding his own at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis this weekend.More >>
A Memphis teen, who has been missing for a week, could be in danger or being held against her will, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Multiple witnesses went the extra mile to help save complete strangers after a fiery crash on I-240 near Lamar Avenue on Saturday night.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Arkansas.More >>
