‘Pure chaos’: party ends with 3 people shot

A late night party in Memphis turned violent after an altercation sparks a hail of gunfire.

At least one of the three victims from Saturday night’s shooting was critically injured.

There are still see signs of the violence from a party that witnesses say was out of control.

Neighbors called it "pure chaos."

Memphis police said three people were hit by the shots. Witnesses said it was a shootout between multiple people, with more than a dozen shots fired.

No one died in the shooting, and only one of the victims went to the hospital in critical condition.

Shooting on East -- RIGHT across the street from Crump MPD station. 3 people injured after argument at party. We're live at 5 #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/3VWp86Ton9 — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) June 11, 2017

It all took place right across the street from the Crump Precinct for the Memphis Police Department.

“All of a sudden I heard, ‘pow pow pow pow pow!’” said Frank Ford, who was inside his apartment when the shots were fired. “I look and they're running and going on, hollering and everything! You know just a lot of mess and everything.”

People who live here tell us the party was out of control and had lots of underage drinking. You can see a bullet hole in this door #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/KnjOmMPzaa — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) June 11, 2017

Memphis police said no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

One man who does maintenance work on the apartment building said he's had multiple calls from residents that gunshots went through their windows, walls, and doors of the apartments.

He said a security camera caught surveillance video of the incident but he didn't share that video with us.

