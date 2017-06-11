Police search for driver after man struck by vehicle

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Police found the man at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Danny Thomas Boulevard and Adams Avenue.

He was taken to Regional One, and the driver fled the scene.

Police said the driver was in a blue 1996 Ford Crown Victoria with front end and windshield damage.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.