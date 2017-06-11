Police search for driver after man struck by vehicle - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police search for driver after man struck by vehicle

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. 

Police found the man at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Danny Thomas Boulevard and Adams Avenue. 

He was taken to Regional One, and the driver fled the scene. 

Police said the driver was in a blue 1996 Ford Crown Victoria with front end and windshield damage.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly