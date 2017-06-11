Semi truck fire causes traffic jam on I-40 between Forrest City, - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Semi truck fire causes traffic jam on I-40 between Forrest City, West Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: IDrive Arkansas) (Source: IDrive Arkansas)
FORREST CITY, AR (WMC) -

A semi truck fire is causing traffic to back up on I-40 in Arkansas between Forrest City and West Memphis.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are impacted for several miles.

Details are still limited at this time, but you’ll want to avoid driving through that area.

