Viewers get behind-the-scenes look at WMC Storm Tracker

The WMC crew had a wonderful time at the Touch a Truck Event over the weekend!

Hundreds showed up at the plaza at 114 North Main Street to get an up-close look at the WMC Storm Tracker.

The event also showed off other vehicles like a Memphis police car, a fire truck, a school bus, and tons of food trucks.

We also received a special keepsake from our fans both young and old, who signed official WMC post-it notes and stuck them to our truck.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by and said hello!

