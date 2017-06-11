Viewers get behind-the-scenes look at WMC Storm Tracker - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Viewers get behind-the-scenes look at WMC Storm Tracker

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The WMC crew had a wonderful time at the Touch a Truck Event over the weekend! 

Hundreds showed up at the plaza at 114 North Main Street to get an up-close look at the WMC Storm Tracker. 

The event also showed off other vehicles like a Memphis police car, a fire truck, a school bus, and tons of food trucks. 

We also received a special keepsake from our fans both young and old, who signed official WMC post-it notes and stuck them to our truck.  

Thank you to everyone who stopped by and said hello!  

