Girl, 2, in critical condition after shooting

Memphis police are investigating after a toddler was shot Sunday evening.

A father took his 2-year-old daughter to a fire station on Winchester Road shortly before 8:40 p.m. and told officers she had been shot.

The girl was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police said they believe the shooting took place in the 6700 block of Winchester Road.

The suspect is reportedly driving a black Toyota Camry that was last seen southbound on Kirby Road.

Contact police if you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

No additional information is available at this time.

