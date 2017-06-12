Scattered showers this week, recall alert on spaghetti and meatballs products, Earthquake felt in Memphis

Good Monday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

A missing teen was recently spotted at a Walmart here in the Mid-South. The report said she appeared to be nervous and even had signs of an attack--they said she had a cut on her neck. We talked with investigators about it. We'll give you an update this morning.

Two small earthquakes shook Northwestern Arkansas and were felt as far away as Memphis. The largest of the quakes was recorded as a magnitude 3.6. We'll talk about where it originated this morning.

Check your pantries before you start making lunch or dinner plans. Several cans of spaghetti and meatballs under the brand names Chef Boyardee are being recalled. We have details this morning on WMC.

Some lucky Memphian is now $100,000 richer! A winning Powerball ticket worth six figures was sold in the Bluff City during the most recent drawing. We'll tell you what we know this morning.

Weather:

Highs near 90 all week and very humid. We're talking thunderstorms chances later this week and what to expect today and the next several days with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC.

Former firefighter, bystanders work to save victims of fiery crash

Missing teen possibly in danger, last seen at Walmart looking 'nervous'

More Details: Girl, 2, shot in the head

1 killed in car crash at I-240 and Lamar Ave.

Ole Miss sophomore ties for 4th at FedEx St. Jude Classic



Andrew Douglas

Anchor