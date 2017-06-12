Midtown water main broken after car hits hydrant - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Midtown water main broken after car hits hydrant

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A water main broke Sunday night after a car crashed into a fire hydrant.

The spill rushed down Peabody Avenue in Midtown, between the area of Cleveland Street and Watkins Street.

MLGW said 200 people in the area are without water, but crews are working to fix it.

MLGW hopes to finish repairs Monday morning.

