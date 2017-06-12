2 shot in Orange Mound

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Orange Mound on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at the corner of Park Avenue and Inez Street just after 1:30 a.m.

A man was taken into handcuffs at the scene, but it’s unclear if that man was arrested or just detained.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

