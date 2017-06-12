60-year-old missing since June 6

Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman that’s been missing for days after she did not return home after leaving to go to the store.

A city watch was issued for Ida Warren, 60, after she went missing on June 6.

Police said Warren’s nurse came to see her on June 6. She left to go to the store and has not been seen since.

MPD said Warren has a medical condition and is infrequent with her meds. They did not specify what that condition is.

Her last known location is either Kroger at Frayser Boulevard and Range Line Road or a friend’s house at Mt. Terrace Street and Corning Avenue.

Warren is 5’7, 216 pounds with short, natural hair. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and black pants.

If you know where Ida Warren may be, call missing persons at 901-636-4479.

