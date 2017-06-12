Cardinals to pick late in MLB Draft

The Major League Baseball Draft begins June 12, but the St. Louis Cardinals will not make a pick until June 13.

This is because the club forfeited their first round pick to get Dexter Fowler and lost their next two picks to the Astros as part of their penalty for the scouting report tampering incident last year.

It is hard to predict what the Cardinals will do because their pick is so late, and the draft board could look much different than analysts are predicting.

Scouting Director Randy Flores told MLB.com that the organization will take the best player available within financial parameters rather than draft based on need.

The MLB Draft concludes on June 14.

