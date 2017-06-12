Predators' future bright despite Finals loss

Despite the loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, the Nashville Predators have some good young players and a bright future.

The Preds defensive corp is young, with P. K. Subban being the oldest at 28. Their front lines are in good shape with 22-year-old Filip Forsberg, and 24-year-olds Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Johansen.

The playoff experience that this organization gained this season should help them in the future.

Preds coach Peter Laviolette talked to Yahoo Sports about the teams future, "There was definitely growth to our team, from where we started into who we became and who we are. Again, I'm really proud of our guys."

This was the Predators first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, but with this core of young players, it likely won't be the last.

