Police: Mother followed before 2-year-old shot in car

Memphis Police Department released new details on the events that led to a 2-year-old girl being shot in the head.

The child’s mother told police she was waiting in a parking lot on Winchester Road with her daughter, waiting for her two sons to get off work, just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The woman told police there were several cars “driving crazy” around the parking lot and one man in a Chevy Impala almost hit her car.

She said she yelled, “don’t hit my car!” at the man, who yelled something inaudible back at her.

The woman drove across the street when she said her sons then got into the car, and she drove out of the shopping center, but didn’t realize the Chevy Impala was following her until she turned on Kirby Parkway.

The woman said she heard shots and told her kids to get down.

She didn’t realize the 2-year-old was shot until they got to Kirby Parkway and Birch Run. She then drove to the fire station for help.

At last check, the toddler is in critical condition. No other injuries are reported.

