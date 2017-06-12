Cordova brewery sets grand opening for June 30 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
CORDOVA, TN (WMC) -

A brand new Mid-South brewery will open its doors this month.

Meddlesome Brewing Company announced Friday, June 30 for their grand opening.

The brewery is located at 7750 Trinity Road, suite #114, in Cordova.

The workers have been updating their work on the new location on their social media as they work to serve up some brews to the public.

They’ll officially open at 4 p.m. on June 30.

