Twin warthogs born at Memphis Zoo

The exploding opioid addiction problem has received a lot of attention recently.More >>
The exploding opioid addiction problem has received a lot of attention recently.More >>
Two new babies are now on exhibit at Memphis Zoo.More >>
Two new babies are now on exhibit at Memphis Zoo.More >>
A brand new Mid-South brewery will open its doors this month.More >>
A brand new Mid-South brewery will open its doors this month.More >>
Memphis Police Department released new details on the events that led to a 2-year-old girl being shot in the head.More >>
Memphis Police Department released new details on the events that led to a 2-year-old girl being shot in the head.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Orange Mound on Monday morning.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Orange Mound on Monday morning.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
A recent trip to Houston showed her health levels to be normal, and that the tumor that created the tough circumstance is not re-growing.More >>
A recent trip to Houston showed her health levels to be normal, and that the tumor that created the tough circumstance is not re-growing.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation. The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation. The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday. He says he will not name a suspect at this time, but is confident they are in custody.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>