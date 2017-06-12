Twin warthogs born at Memphis Zoo

Two new babies are now on exhibit at Memphis Zoo.

The zoo announced Monday that two warthog piglets, Abraham and Sarah, were born on April 30.

The two were both to five-year-old Daphne, who’s been at Memphis Zoo since 2014.

“At three weeks old, the two piglets are very spry, running around under Mom’s feet and playing with one another,” said Farshid Mehrdadfar, West Zone Curator. “These guys are some of the most intelligent animals I have ever worked with.”

The piglets will nurse for four months before moving to solid food. You can check them out on exhibit today!

