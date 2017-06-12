Mutt Strut 5K to benefit Mid-South pups

The inaugural Mutt Strut 5K kicks off June 17 in Millington, Tennessee.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. in building N82, 792 Memphis Street. The race starts at 8 a.m.

People of all ages and levels are invited.

The proceeds from the race will go directly to the care and medical needs of the dogs in care of Dogs 2nd Chance, which is a Mid-South area 501(c)(3) dog rescue group that saves and finds homes for abandoned, abused and stray dogs.

You can sign up for the race at racesonline.com. You may also signup at the event.

