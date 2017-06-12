TN Congressman calls for investigation of Trump organization St. Jude fundraiser

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is calling for an investigation into President Donald Trump’s foundation and reports that they profited off of a charity event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Cohen issued a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, stating his concern in the issue.

Cohen cites the recent Forbes report that stated costs of the event escalated yearly, up to $322,000 despite the golf course being originally advertised as free to use for the tournament.

Cohen said he wants Sessions to investigate if federal laws have been violated.

Read his full letter below:

