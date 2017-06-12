TN Congressman calls for investigation of Trump organization St. Jude fundraiser

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is calling for an investigation into President Donald Trump’s foundation and reports that they profited off of a charity event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.More >>
A 2-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head Sunday night.More >>
A water main break caused by an out-of-control driver Sunday night left 200 houses in Midtown without water.More >>
The inaugural Mutt Strut 5K kicks off June 17 in Millington, Tennessee.More >>
The exploding opioid addiction problem has received a lot of attention recently.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Gymboree said it plans to remain in business, but will move forward with plans to close 375 to 450 of its 1,281 stores.More >>
