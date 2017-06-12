'Boys to Barbers' program gives young Memphians chance to thrive

A group of Memphis boys are learning a trade thanks to a generous barber.

Timothy Cogbill, owner of Hair Xclusive in Frayser, created the Boys to Barbers program. The program is designed to give young men a chance to learn how to cut hair.

Cogbill helped fund the program with a GoFundMe page where he raised enough money to purchase barber tools for the boys who enrolled in the program.

Cogbill said he started cutting hair when he was 13. He said his passion for being a barber helped him avoid turning to crime and drugs like some of his friends did.

Because of that experience, Cogbill decided to start the Boys to Barbers program to help other boys growing up in his neighborhood.

"This can not only put money in their pockets, but it can give them a head start into building clientele for the rest of their career," Cogbill said.

The program kicked off Monday. Cogbill said the boys will be learning the skills necessary to be a barber, and they will soon start putting those skills to the test.

