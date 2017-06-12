City Watch Alert issued for missing Memphis woman

Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch alert for a 59-year-old woman with dementia.

Mary Rhodes has been missing since June 1, and she was last seen at the MidSouth Health Net.

Rhodes is off her medication and is believed to have been for the last 11 days.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call MPD Communications at 901-545-2677.

