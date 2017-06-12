Parents: Den Mother exhibited 'predatory behavior' while with Boy Scouts

The Chickasaw Council of the Boy Scouts of America is responding after the arrest of a former Arkansas Cub Scout leader on child pornography charges. However, the charges are not connected to the boys she once supervised.More >>
Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch alert for a 59-year-old woman with dementia.
A group of Memphis boys are learning a trade thanks to a generous barber.
Memphis chess enthusiasts got to learn from the best chess players in the world.
A crash on the I-40 bridge going into Arkansas caused traffic to be slowed.
City of Memphis settled a lawsuit concerning allegations that Memphis Police Department illegally conducted surveillance on certain groups of people.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.
This husky looks really different with no hair.
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.
Fire has destroyed the home of a Mississippi man charged with killing eight people.
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
