Parents: Den Mother exhibited 'predatory behavior' while with Boy Scouts

The Chickasaw Council of the Boy Scouts of America is responding after the arrest of a former Arkansas Cub Scout leader on child pornography charges. However, the charges are not connected to the boys she once supervised.

As a Boy Scout Den Mother is charged with sexual indecency, computer child pornography, the alleged victim's parents said the claims made by Boy Scouts of America representatives are false.

Christian McCafferty, 38, is a former Den Mother and Scout Leader in Marion, Arkansas and has been charged with sexual indecency and computer child pornography.

Boy Scouts of American Scouting Executive Richard Fisher told WMC Action News 5 on Saturday that McCafferty was no longer with the organization and the crimes had nothing to do with the organization.

"She has been removed from scouting quite some time ago. It's our understanding that this incident has nothing to do with the Boy Scouts," Fisher said.

However, the victim's parents disagreed and said the statement is simply not true.

"After discovering a series of video chats from Christina McCafferty directed to our son, we met with representatives of the Boy Scouts of America to reveal to them a pattern of disturbing behavior. McCafferty was separated from BSA within days of that meeting," the parents said in a released statement. "The statements provided by representatives of BSA in response to McCafferty's arrest that her targets were children not connected to the Scouts are simply false. Our child was, in fact, a member of Christina McCafferty's troop and there is every indication that her predatory behavior began long before she was released from BSA."

The Boy Scouts of America declined to respond to the parents' comment.

On Saturday, Fisher said the Boy Scouts have the most comprehensive youth protection program in the country.

"Youth protection is critical for our organization. We want to make sure all of our youth members in the program are safe," Fisher said.

The alleged victim's parents said McCafferty gave their son multiple portable devices so she could contact him without their knowledge, used other minors to pass information and messages at school, and asked friends to provide her with a cover story if ever questioned.

Marion Police Department said they don't believe there are any other alleged victims and that their investigation does not include any activity directly related to McCafferty's affiliation with the Boy Scouts of America.

