Man crushed, killed in 2 vehicle crash on I-40W bridge

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-40 westbound on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police Department, a stalled brown Toyota Camry was hit by a Jeep Wrangler. A man was crushed and killed in the accident.

The westbound lanes of the bridge have been reduced to only one lane. The eastbound lanes do not appear to be impacted at this time.

TDOT reports the crash involved multiple vehicles. Video shows a tractor trailer also appears to be involved.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., but TDOT crews said it will not be cleared until 6 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.