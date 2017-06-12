Memphis settles lawsuit accusing police department of illegal surveillance

City of Memphis settled a lawsuit concerning allegations that Memphis Police Department illegally conducted surveillance on certain groups of people.

Fight for $15 is a group of people advocating for a minimum wage increase.

The group said MPD illegally recorded members of the group in order to intimidate them and keep tabs on their activities. That issue of illegal surveillance came to a head when WMC Action News 5 uncovered a list of people who were not allowed inside City Hall without an escort.

MPD denies it ever engaged in unlawful surveillance.

Now, the city and the Fight for $15 activists who filed the lawsuit agreed to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit.

City of Memphis issued the following statement about the lawsuit:

The dismissal does not involve any monetary payment. Memphis Police Department denies that it ever engaged in any unlawful surveillance tactics of Fight for $15, nor was any such allegation ever proven. MPD has agreed to appoint a liaison that Fight for $15 can contact directly to discuss concerns involving permitted protests and public assemblies. MPD intends to offer the liaison role to other advocacy groups. “We feel the dismissal is a win for the City of Memphis. The lawsuit gave us an opportunity to address how law enforcement and advocacy groups communicate. MPD will have a liaison to work directly with advocacy groups to address specific concerns involving permitted protests and public assemblies,” stated city attorney Bruce McMullen. The terms of the dismissal also provides MSOC with a 6 month extension of the statute of limitations to re-file its lawsuit.

