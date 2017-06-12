Students learn about life during 16th annual chess camp at Lausanne

Memphis chess enthusiasts got to learn from the best chess players in the world.

For the 16th year, Lausanne Collegiate School hosted an international chess camp.

Grandmasters from around the world descended on Lausanne to teach aspiring chess players about the game and much more.

In chess, size doesn't matter. From the youngest to the oldest, students at Lausanne's chess camps learn how to use logic to help them solve problems.

Joel Benjamin is a grandmaster, instructor, and three-time U.S. champion. He was also a consultant for the IBM chess program Deep Blue which defeated the strongest player in the world Garik Kasparov in 1997.

Benjamin is using his experience to challenge the young players at Lausanne.

"They learn strategic thinking; they learn how to plan; they learn discipline," Benjamin said.

The week-long camp unites people of all cultures and backgrounds with a common interest.

Ben McCormick said it's all about sharpening his chess skills to compete in the real world.

One saying in chess is when you find a good move look for a better one--and sometimes in life you can apply that too.

