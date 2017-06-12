3-year-old hospitalized after reportedly falling out of window

Investigators are trying to determine how a 3-year-old reportedly fell out of a window on Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department said it received a call at 3:30 p.m. about a child who fell out of a window at a home on Webbway Drive, which is located west of the Airways Boulevard and East Raines Road intersection.

First responders took the child to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The child suffered significant injuries.

The incident and the actual cause of the child's injuries are under investigation, according to police.

