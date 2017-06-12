5-year-old found dead on day care bus

A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

West Memphis Police Department said the child was found dead at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The child was picked up from their family at 6:40 a.m. The bus arrived at the day care at 7:20 a.m. The child was found dead in a booster seat hours later.

So far, it is not clear why the child did not, or could not, get off the bus.

The address of the day care where the child was found belongs to Ascent Children's Health Services. The West Memphis facility is described by the company's website as a place that "provides quality outpatient and day treatment services to children and their families that are in need of mental health or developmental care."

[Editor's note: Investigators initially reported the child's age as 6 years old. They later corrected the child's age to 5 years old.]

