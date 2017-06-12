I-55 closures could slow traffic into Arkansas

Pay extra attention if you're driving northbound on Interstate 55 from Memphis into Arkansas between June 12 and June 17.

Work crews will close lanes on the roadway between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. so they can complete a hardware installation.

Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) will close one lane at a time while it installs new, high tech hardware to weigh trucks as they drive over the bridge.

"It will flag overweight vehicles before they get to our weigh station," Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said on the phone Monday afternoon.

AHTD is excited for the installation, which will allow the department to spot trucks over the 80,000 pound legal limit.

"This will help us regulate and help protect the infrastructure in Arkansas as the trucks roll through our state," Straessle said.

But drivers in Arkansas aren't so excited about the possibility of traffic jams with just one lane open on this major roadway artery.

"There's going to be a lot of traffic backed up," Chanda Murphy said.

"I'm glad I ain't got to go across there, because I don't think I can stand the traffic like that," Sharon Johnson said.

AHTD admits there is no good time to close a lane on this stretch but the department hopes the 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. closures all week won't disrupt traffic too much.

Remember when you see workers on I-55 this week, drive very carefully.

"Just take it easy, don't rubberneck and don't speed," Rosy Hicks.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.