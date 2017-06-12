DA Mike Dunavant nominated to be US Attorney for Western District

President Donald Trump nominated District Attorney Michael Dunavant of the 25th District to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Upon completion of the confirmation process, Dunavant would fill the position that was left by U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton, who resigned in February after serving in the position since 2010.

"I could not be more pleased with President Trump's decision to nominate Michael Dunavant to serve Tennesseans as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District," U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn) said. "Throughout his career, including in his current role as district attorney general, Mike has distinguished himself in the West Tennessee legal community and shown great commitment to promoting public safety and enforcing the law. I congratulate Mike on being nominated for this important position and look forward to meeting with him as he begins the confirmation process."

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn) joined Corker in congratulating Dunavant.

“I join Senator Corker in recommending Mr. Dunavant because he is a well-qualified and dedicated prosecutor who will serve West Tennesseans with integrity. I look forward to introducing him to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination.”

